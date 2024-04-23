Finance Minister Assures to Resolve Issues Faced by Traders

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb held a meeting with Naeem Mir, Chairman Supreme Council, All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran, today.

The meeting, also attended by FBR chairman, served as a platform to discuss pertinent issues concerning the business community and economic policies.

During the meeting, the minister appreciated the valuable contributions of the business community towards the economic development of Pakistan. He emphasized the government’s commitment to address the concerns and promote the interests of traders and businessmen across the country. He also highlighted the importance of encouraging the business community to register under the recently launched Tajir Dost App, designed specifically to support and facilitate the needs of the business community.

Mir conveyed the concerns and suggestions of the business community to the minister, highlighting the challenges faced by traders and businessmen in Pakistan. He also appreciated the efforts of the government for creating a conducive business environment, streamlining taxation policies, and promoting investment opportunities to foster economic growth and prosperity. He further assured of the solidarity of the business community regarding their participation in the Tajir Dost App.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s resolve to work closely with the business community to address their grievances and facilitate their efforts in contributing to the country’s economic development. He underscored the significance of collaboration between the government and the private sector to formulate policies that promote entrepreneurship and business growth.

Both sides engaged in a constructive dialogue on various issues, including taxation reforms, trade facilitation measures, and initiatives to promote small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to implement policies that promote inclusive economic growth and empower the business community.

The meeting concluded with a mutual understanding to continue the dialogue and collaboration between the government and the business community for the betterment of Pakistan’s economy.