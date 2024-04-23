Government and Gaming: IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja’s Visit to Mindstorm Studios

In a landmark visit to Mindstorm Studios, Lahore’s premier game development studio, the Honourable IT Minister Sheza Khawaja, under the guidance of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to make gaming a priority sector.

On Friday, April 19, 2024, Minister Khawaja met with key figures in the gaming industry, including Qasim Assad, Studio Director at Mindstorm Studios.

The discussions centered on the Pakistani game development’s trajectory, its impressive revenue generation of approximately USD 200 million, and its role in bolstering employment, enhancing female participation, and driving innovation.

The gaming industry, a vibrant sector employing over 10,000 professionals—17 percent of whom are women—has also attracted USD 36 million in venture capital funding, reflecting its growing influence and potential.

The meeting was also attended by Yaser Awan, Director of Labs; Sabeen, HR Director; and Sophia Richards, Senior Research Officer. They highlighted critical issues facing the industry, such as high taxation and financial restrictions, resource shortages which impede growth.

Minister Khawaja expressed the government’s vision, stating: “The gaming industry has immense potential in the global IT revolution. I am here today to ensure that we develop gaming as a key industry, aligning with the Prime Minister’s directive to focus on IT as one of the top sectors.”

She further added: “Having visited Mindstorm Studios, I am impressed by their contributions to product development and societal impact. Our role is to facilitate and align with the industry’s vision, addressing any bottlenecks to ensure ease of doing business.”

Additionally, the Minister announced the creation of an AI-based platform to institutionalize public-private dialogue, aiming to make policy discussions continuous and responsive to the industry’s evolving needs.