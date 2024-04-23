GSK Rejects Sub-Standard Drug Charges By Rawalpindi Court

GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Limited (PSX: GLAXO) has denied charges brought forth by the Drug Court Rawalpindi against some of its employees for supplying substandard drugs and has vowed to appeal the decision, the pharmaceutical company informed the main bourse on Tuesday.

“We would like to inform you that the Drug Court Rawalpindi has passed judgment dated April 22, 2024, in Case Judicial No. 4229/DC/Rwp/22 against the current and former officers of GSK under the Drugs Act 1976 related to the provision of sub-standard drugs,” the stock filing stated.

It added, “GSK as well as the officers impleaded in the proceedings hereby deny any sort of wrongdoing in the matter and are taking immediate steps to challenge the aforementioned judgment before the appellate forum”.

GLAXO is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of research-based ethical specialties and pharmaceutical products. The Company is a subsidiary of S.R. One International B.V., incorporated in the Netherlands, whereas its ultimate parent company is GlaxoSmithKline plc, UK (GSK plc).