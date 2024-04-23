How to Watch Pakistan Vs West Indies 3rd WODI

Pakistan women’s cricket team will aim to earn maximum points in the upcoming ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 fixture against the West Indies when the two teams collide in the third match of the WODI series.

The third match of the series will commence at 3:30 PM Pakistan Standard Time at the National Bank Cricket Arena.

Ahead of the series, Pakistan’s captain Nida Dar said, “We have worked really hard for the upcoming series, knowing the significance it holds for our journey for direct qualification to the ICC Women’s World Cup. The training camp before the series was intense, and our coaches left no stone unturned in refining our skills and strengthening our fitness levels.”

ALSO READ Babar Azam Achieves Yet Another Milestone in T20Is

Windies skipper, Hayley Mathews, shared, “Pakistan are a dangerous opponent, especially on their home turf. They have a talented squad capable of turning the game around at any moment. We are up for the challenge, and we are determined to execute our game plan to come out on top.”

Hayley scored a match-winning 140* in the first match to excel in the series before WI sealed the second WODI to win the series in a nail-biting thriller.

The series will be broadcast live on A Sports HD and Geo Super, while ARY ZAP, Tamasha and Tapmad will live stream across the country.

To facilitate fans, the entrance to the stadium is free and spectators can enjoy the game from the Javed Miandad Enclosure.

ALSO READ Peshawar Zalmi Owner Javed Afridi Gifts MG HS Essence Car to Babar Azam

Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS 1. Tapmad LINK LINK 2. Tamasha LINK LINK 3. ARY ZAP LINK LINK

Web Streaming:

1. Tamasha LINK 2. Tapmad TV LINK 3. ARY ZAP LINK

The limited-overs series between Pakistan and West Indies Women will also be telecasted live internationally including India and the UK.