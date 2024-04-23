Mobile Services to Remain Suspended in Karachi During Iranian President’s Visit

By ProPK Staff | Published Apr 23, 2024 | 6:39 pm

Mobile services will remain suspended in Karachi on specific routes due to the visit of the Iranian President till 8:00 am on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority said that on the directions of the Ministry of Interior, mobile services will remain suspended on specific routes in Karachi from 3:00 pm (Wednesday) till 8:00 am (Thursday).

ALSO READ

PTA said that the decision has been taken to ensure the security of the dignitary’s visit to Karachi.

It is pertinent to mention here that Commissioner Karachi had announced a public holiday on Tuesday (today), in light of the visit of the Iranian President to the city.

