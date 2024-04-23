Mobile Services to Remain Suspended in Karachi During Iranian President’s Visit

Mobile services will remain suspended in Karachi on specific routes due to the visit of the Iranian President till 8:00 am on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority said that on the directions of the Ministry of Interior, mobile services will remain suspended on specific routes in Karachi from 3:00 pm (Wednesday) till 8:00 am (Thursday).

PTA said that the decision has been taken to ensure the security of the dignitary’s visit to Karachi.

It is pertinent to mention here that Commissioner Karachi had announced a public holiday on Tuesday (today), in light of the visit of the Iranian President to the city.