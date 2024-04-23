PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistan Vs. India Test Series Picks Up Steam as England Expresses Interest in Hosting the Arch-Rivals

Published Apr 23, 2024

English cricket grounds are interested in hosting a potential Test series between India and Pakistan , as Lord’s, the Oval and Edgbaston are keen to host the speculated matches, according to reports.

Last week, India captain, Rohit Sharma, said it would be “awesome” to play against Pakistan in a Test series overseas, declaring “I would love to” play fixtures against the neighbors.

The last Test series between the two countries occurred in 2007, while currently the Indian government does not sanction bilateral fixtures against Pakistan. The only encounters the two face are in global or regional tournaments, such as World Cups and Asia Cup.

According to an interview given to foreign media, Warwickshire’s Chief Executive, Stuart Cain, believes that hosting the two nations would be an achievement for cricket at Edgbaston.

“We’d be hugely supportive of the proposal,” he said. “It would be fantastic for the region and the many Pakistan and India fans who live in the West Midlands.”

Next year, Lord’s will host the World Test Championship final. The last neutral Test match it hosted was Pakistan’s Test against Australia in 2010. The Utilita Bowl and the Kia Oval hosted the 2021 and 2023 World Test Championship finals, neither of which involved England. Last year’s World Test Championship final, between India against Australia, was virtually sold-out.

