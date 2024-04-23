PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Puts a Major Condition to Play India in a Test Series

Published Apr 23, 2024

In a potential breakthrough for cricket diplomacy, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has signaled the PCB’s openness to bilateral series with India.

Naqvi’s statement comes with a condition: India’s participation in the ICC Champions Trophy next year, hosted by Pakistan. This gesture hints at a thawing of relations between the two cricketing nations, which have seen limited bilateral cricketing ties due to political tensions.

Furthermore, the prospect of the Pakistan-India Test series has garnered interest beyond the subcontinent. Cricket Australia and England have emerged as potential hosts for the iconic rivalry, signaling a global appetite for this high-stakes contest.

The possibility of matches being played on neutral grounds highlights the cricketing world’s eagerness to witness these titans clash.

Additionally, Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma has voiced his enthusiasm for participating in such historic encounters. His endorsement adds weight to the growing momentum toward reviving the Pak-India cricketing rivalry, which has historically produced some of the most memorable moments in the sport.

The last bilateral Test series between Pakistan and India took place in the 2007/08 season, highlighting the prolonged hiatus in red-ball cricket between the arch-rivals. Since then, cricket enthusiasts have longed for the revival of this intense rivalry in the purest format of the game.

While Test cricket between the two nations has been dormant, limited-overs encounters have provided sporadic moments of excitement. The last bilateral limited-overs series occurred during the 2012/13 season, showcasing the enduring appeal and fervor surrounding Pak-India cricketing clashes.

