WWE Champion Set To Star In A Hollywood Film With Pamela Anderson

WWE champion Cody Rhodes is set to make another appearance in Hollywood, this time alongside the iconic Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson.

Rhodes, known for his electrifying performances in the wrestling ring, is expanding his repertoire with a prominent role in an upcoming film project featuring Hollywood superstars.

Speculation is rife about the potential for this collaboration to deliver blockbuster entertainment. With Rhodes’ commanding presence and Anderson’s timeless charm, expectations are running high for a cinematic experience that will captivate audiences around the globe.

DailyMail: Cody Rhodes will make his film debut with a cameo in a Naked Gun reboot that features Pamela Anderson & Liam Neeson. That sounds brilliant. Good for him. pic.twitter.com/ArVhBMZxH1 — Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) April 22, 2024

Rhodes’ cameos in acting have been nothing short of impressive. Since stepping into the spotlight in 2010 during the Warehouse 13 series where he played the role of ‘Kurt Smoller’, he has proven his versatility as a performer, seamlessly transitioning from the high-octane drama of the WWE ring to the silver screen.

Teaming up with Pamela Anderson, a Hollywood icon renowned for her roles in classic films and television shows, represents a significant milestone in Rhodes’ acting career.

Anderson’s star power combined with Rhodes’ magnetic presence is sure to create an on-screen chemistry that will leave audiences wanting more.

Cody Rhodes finally won the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40 this year after failing to win the mega-event after nearly two decades in the wrestling business.

He joined WWE’s main roster in 2007 and throughout his WWE career, became a two-time Intercontinental Champion and a prolific tag team wrestler, winning eight world tag team championships in his illustrious career.