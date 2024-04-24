Minister of Industries Vows to Increase Livestock Exports From Pakistan

Federal Minister of Industries and Production and National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain has said the government is committed to increasing the export of livestock from Pakistan since this sector contributes around 62 percent of the agricultural GDP of the country.

Addressing a briefing on the livestock sector, Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain said the livestock sector is very important in the agriculture economy of Pakistan as around 8 million families are connected to this sector. He said there is a lot of potential to earn foreign exchange from the livestock sector.

He said Pakistan is the fourth largest milk-producing country and all necessary steps will have to be taken to meet the requirements of meat and milk across the country.

Rana Tanveer said the development of the agricultural sector is the mission of the current government which is also determined to increase the export of livestock. He said for the first time in the history of Pakistan, a bill has been drafted to regulate veterinary sciences and animal welfare. He said the bill will soon be sent to the cabinet for approval.

The federal minister said practical measures are being taken to protect livestock from diseases. “Strengthening the surveillance system to protect animals from diseases is a need of the time,” he said. He said concrete measures are being taken to create real-time data on animal diseases in the country. He said a track and trace system for the animals is also being devised which will help control the movement of animals.

Commissioner Livestock Dr Akram gave a briefing to the federal minister about the challenges faced by livestock as well as the functioning of the department. Federal Secretary Food Security Capt (r) Muhammad Asif was also present at the briefing.