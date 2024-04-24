Over 121,000 Prohibited Firearm Licenses Were Issued by Previous 4 Governments

The Ministry of Interior has revealed that over half a million arms licenses were issued during the tenure of the past four governments. However, a deeper investigation has unearthed a concerning truth – over 121,000 of these licenses were illegal.

The Supreme Court’s intervention triggered an urgent investigation into the matter, shedding light on various loopholes exploited in the issuance process. Particularly alarming is the discovery that over 100,000 submachine gun licenses were granted, indicating a significant oversight in regulatory procedures.

What’s particularly concerning is that these licenses span across different government administrations, with both the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) governments implicated. The PTI government accounted for 70,000 licenses, while the PDM government issued 40,000 during their respective tenures. Even in the final month of the PDM government, an additional 5,000 licenses were granted, raising questions about the urgency and transparency of the process.

Moreover, the investigation uncovered a staggering 21,000 fake licenses, casting doubts on the integrity of the entire licensing system. Shockingly, some of these licenses were issued to prominent political figures, including President Asif Ali Zardari, Jahangir Khan Tareen, Nawaz Sharif, and Faryal Talpur.

Further complicating matters is the revelation that licenses were granted on the directives of federal ministers and senators. For instance, 37 licenses were issued to National Assembly member Fahmida Mirza and her spouse, while 24 were allocated to Senator Rubina Khalid. Similar instances were found with other politicians, raising serious questions about preferential treatment and undue influence.

Additionally, the investigation revealed a revenue stream exceeding Rs1 billion generated from firearms license fees, further highlighting the scale of the issue.

In response to these findings, the Interior Ministry has initiated a comprehensive review of all issued firearms licenses. A spokesperson for the ministry has assured the public of a thorough investigation, with the report set to be submitted to the Supreme Court in due course. However, concerns remain about the accountability and transparency of the licensing process, as well as the potential security risks posed by the proliferation of illegal firearms.