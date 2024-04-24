Patients Buried as Hospital Roof Collapses in Gujrat

Several patients were buried under debris as the roof of a surgical unit collapsed at Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital in Gujrat on Wednesday. Rescue efforts are underway as emergency responders strive to extract those trapped beneath the rubble. The video clips of the incident have gone viral on social media.

According to initial reports, the roof of the surgical unit gave way unexpectedly, burying patients under piles of rubble and concrete. The sheer force of the collapse sent shockwaves through the hospital premises, triggering a frantic response from medical staff, emergency responders, and bystanders alike.

Eyewitnesses recount scenes of panic and despair as screams for help pierced the air, mingling with the sound of crumbling infrastructure. Survivors and their attendants wasted no time in pointing fingers at the hospital administration, citing negligence and inadequate safety measures as contributing factors to the tragic incident.

As rescue teams mobilized swiftly to the scene, their efforts were hampered by the precarious condition of the collapsed structure. Heavy machinery, including cranes and bulldozers, was deployed to clear the debris cautiously, mindful of the delicate task of extricating survivors trapped beneath.

Media outlets managed to capture heart-wrenching footage of the aftermath, depicting the grim reality of the situation as distraught family members awaited news of their loved ones. The sight of mangled metal and shattered concrete served as a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the devastating impact of such unforeseen disasters.

Updates on the rescue efforts and the condition of the victims are awaited as the community grapples with the aftermath of this tragic event.