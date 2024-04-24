Police Arrest Fake Army Officer at Swat University

Police arrested three individuals, including one posing as an army officer, on the grounds of impersonation and unlawful entry into Swat University. Law enforcement authorities apprehended three individuals, one of whom was impersonating an army officer.

The main suspect, identified as Umar Ali, was found attempting to gain unauthorized access to the university premises. Umar Ali, a resident of Allahabad in Swat, was accompanied by two armed accomplices at the time of his apprehension.

The incident unfolded when the university administration raised concerns about the suspicious behavior of the individuals, prompting them to alert the authorities. Upon receiving the complaint, the Char Bagh police swiftly responded by dispatching a team to the scene.

Upon arrival, the police detained Umar Ali and his associates and initiated an investigation into the matter. The university administration, acting by protocol, filed a formal complaint against the individuals for trespassing and impersonation.

The arrests were made by the law, and the police have registered a case against the accused based on the complaint lodged by the university administration. The swift action taken by law enforcement highlights the commitment to maintaining security and order within the university premises.

Further details regarding the motives behind the impersonation and the identities of the arrested individuals are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance and cooperation between educational institutions and law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of students, faculty, and staff.