PSX Breaks All Records to Close Above 72,000 As Momentum Continues

By ProPK Staff | Published Apr 24, 2024 | 5:46 pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) rose to a new all-time high on Wednesday, surpassing its previous high of 71,500 seen on Tuesday.

After opening trade at 71,359 points, the benchmark KSE-100 index went up by 1.48 percent or 1,055 points at 10:35 AM to a new high of 72,414.

It closed at 72,051, up 0.97 percent or 692 points.

The KMI 30 index gained 1,486 points settling at 121,162, while the KSE All share index increased by 306 points to close at 47,172.

Top Volumes

The highest participation was witnessed in Pakistan International Bulk Terminal (PSX: PIBTL) with over 54.5 million shares traded, followed by K-Electric Limited (PSX: KEL) and Air Link Communication Limited (PSX: AIRLINK). The scrips had 40.1 million shares and 25.9 million shares traded, respectively.

SCRIP PRICE HIGH LOW CHANGE VOLUME
PIBTL 7.02 7.07 6.79 0.38 54,513,000
KEL 4.16 4.23 4.1 0.09 40,123,957
AIRLINK 78.39 78.39 72.5 5.42 25,939,673
WTL 1.34 1.36 1.32 0.02 24,114,567
TELE 9.14 9.27 8.9 0.15 17,620,891
UNITY 24.53 24.55 23.61 0.6 16,685,503
PRL 27.74 28.25 27.4 -0.48 16,645,816

