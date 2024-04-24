Rupee Crashes Against Australian Dollar, British Pound

The Pakistani rupee fell third day in a row against the US Dollar after opening trade at 278 in the interbank market.

It was largely stable against the greenback but crashed against other major currencies today.

The interbank rate stayed at 278.5 most of the day before closing at the same level. Open market rates across multiple currency counters were in the 278 level today.

The PKR depreciated by 0.01 percent to close at 278.39 after losing two paisas against the dollar today.

On a fiscal year-to-date basis, the rupee has so far appreciated by 2.68 percent.

Overall, the rupee is down nearly Rs. 51.49 since January 2023. Since April 2022, it is down Rs. 95.49 against the greenback. As per the exchange rate movements seen today, the PKR lost two paisas today.

The PKR was red against all of the other major currencies in the interbank market today. It halted losses against the UAE Dirham (AED) but lost one paisa against the Saudi Riyal (SAR), 37 paisas against the Canadian Dollar (CAD), 41 paisas against the Euro (EUR), and Rs. 2.65 against the Australian Dollar (AUD).

It lost Rs. 2.02 against the British Pound (GBP) in today’s interbank currency market.