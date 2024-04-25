8-Year-Old Girl From Hunza Goes Viral For Her Impressive Bowling Action

Aliha Shah, an eight-year-old girl from Hunza Valley in Pakistan has captured the attention of cricket enthusiasts worldwide with her impressive bowling skills.

Video of the young prodigy’s unique bowling action has quickly gone viral on social media, earning her widespread admiration and praise.

The talented girl, Aliha Shah, hails from Khanabad village in Hunza and can be seen demonstrating her bowling technique on a makeshift pitch in her hometown.

What makes her technique stand out is her smooth run-up and delivery stride, reminiscent of professional cricketers, despite her tender age.

The video has garnered thousands of views and sparked conversations about nurturing young talent in remote regions. Many viewers have been surprised by Aliha’s bowling proficiency, noting her potential for a bright future.

The 8-year-old often posts clips of herself playing cricket in a proper kit working hard on her journey to become a professional cricketer one day which is adoring and wholesome for the viewers.

Social media users have flooded platforms with encouraging messages for Aliha, urging authorities to provide opportunities for her to develop her skills further. Some have even suggested that cricket academies or coaches should take notice of her talent.

Previously, we have seen players such as Diana Baig who hails from Gilgit Baltistan represent Pakistan on the international stage in the sport which showcases that the region always produces some brilliant talent.

Aliha’s story serves as a reminder of the raw talent waiting to be discovered in remote corners of Pakistan.