Delegation From CMCC and CMPak Visit PTA

A high-level delegation of China Mobile Communications Group Co. Ltd. (CMCC) and CEO China Mobile Pakistan (CMPak) visited the PTA and met with the Authority.

Chairman PTA, Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman shared Pakistan’s telecom sector Achievements with the delegation. On this occasion, Member Finance (PTA) Muhammad Naveed and Member Compliance & Enforcement (PTA), Dr. Khawar Sidique Khokhar, were also present and shared insights about the sector.

Tong Tengfei, Group Leader of Discipline Inspection and Supervision, and Huo Junli, Chairman and CEO CMPak discussed growth potential in the telecom sector and areas of mutual benefits.

The meeting served as an opportunity for both parties to explore collaboration avenues and share insights on advancements in the telecommunications industry.