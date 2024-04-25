Fertilizer Review Committee Proposes Importing 200,000 Metric Tons Urea For Kharif Season

The Fertilizer Review Committee has proposed to immediately import 200,000 metric tons of urea to address the potential threat of shortage during the upcoming Kharif season, high-level sources informed ProPakistani.

Sources said the committee has forwarded this recommendation to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet for review in its upcoming meeting.

This comes after careful analysis of the expected demand for the Kharif season. Sources said demand is expected to spike by 3.6 percent compared to the previous year. The committee emphasized the importance of issuing import tenders beforehand to avoid any potential disruptions.

ALSO READ Fatima Fertilizers Announces Big Increase in Urea Prices

At the committee’s recent review meeting, Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain said importing urea would not only support Pakistan’s farmers but also contribute to stabilizing the local market by reducing price volatility and ensuring uninterrupted access during the Kharif season. The minister added that local fertilizer plants will operate at full capacity to meet domestic demand.

The minister said the anticipated demand for Kharif Season is approximately 3,442 MT. The available stock is approximately 3,192 MT in the country. The shortfall will be met by importing 0.200 million MT and rest will be meet by increasing production in the local fertilizer plants. All local urea fertilizer plants will remain operational at full capacity to meet local demands. In this regard, the government is ensuring a smooth gas supply to the fertilizer industry.

Sources added that the decision to import urea rests with the ECC.