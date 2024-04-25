Foreign Ministry Seeks Cabinet Approval to Allow Foreign Awards For Joint Chief of Staff, ex-COAS

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has asked the federal cabinet to accord approval of acceptance of foreign awards to the Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee and former COAS General (Retd) Ashfaq Pervaiz Kayani by Foreign governments.

Sources told ProPakistani that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has forwarded a summary to the cabinet for acceptance of the Foreign awards for three Pakistani citizens, including Sahir Shamshad and Ashfaq Pervaiz Kiyani by the Government of Jordan and the Spanish government.

The government of Jordan has awarded the “order of Al kawkab Al Urdani 1st Grade Jordan to General Sahir Shamshad” during his visit to Jordan in December 2023.

Similarly, the Spanish government conferred the award “Grand Cross of Mill Merit Medal” to General (Retd) Ashfaq Pervaiz Kiyani during his visit to Spain in 2011.

Meanwhile, in another case, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs requested the cabinet to accord approval for the conferment of the medal “The Order of Sacred Treasure, Silver Rays” to Arif Masoh in recognition of his 40 years of dedicated service to the Embassy of Japan in Pakistan.

As per the law, acceptance of foreign awards by Pakistani citizens is subject to approval of the government under article 259 of the Constitution of Pakistan.