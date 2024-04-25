Gold Price in Pakistan Continues Slow Recovery After Early Week Losses

By ProPK Staff | Published Apr 25, 2024 | 4:09 pm

The price of gold in Pakistan rose marginally on Thursday to settle at Rs. 242,500 per tola.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs. 500 per tola to Rs. 242,500, while the price of 10 grams registered an increase of Rs. 429 to Rs. 207,905.

The price of gold rose by Rs. 1,100 per tola yesterday, however, it fell by Rs. 3,500 and Rs. 7,800 per tola on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. The massive decline in price earlier in the week was mainly down to falling international prices that tumbled after tensions eased in the Middle East.

In the international market, spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $2,325.89 per ounce by 0940 GMT, while the US gold futures were steady at $2,338.30.

ProPK Staff

lens

perspective

