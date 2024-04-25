‘One Last Dance’ for John Cena in the WWE?

WWE superstar John Cena hopes to take a break from Hollywood at the end of this year so that he can make a final run in the WWE so that he can get a grand send-off in his wrestling career.

In a Podcast with Patt McAfee, the veteran wrestler said, “Hollywood commitments will take me through just about Christmas. I’m crossing my fingers, toes, and heart so that maybe, just maybe, I can tell the Hollywood world to pump the brakes for a while and come back to my WWE family for one last run. I hope I don’t know. I hope I’m trying, we’ll see what happens,” Cena said.

Cena interfered during the Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes main event at WrestleMania 40, before being taken out of action by old rival The Rock, with Cena later appearing on the post-Mania edition of Raw as a surprise teammate of ‘The Awesome Truth.’

The 47-year-old can break Ric Flair’s record of 16 World Championship titles and can potentially win his 17th World Championship title if WWE gives him a proper final run in the competition.

Probably the world’s most recognized WWE wrestler admitted on the Patt McAfee podcast that he doesn’t have much time left in his in-ring career and that retirement was drawing nearer.

John Cena has held the WWE Championship a record 13 times and has won the World Heavyweight Championship three times in his illustrious career so far.