Roshan Digital Account Inflows Hit 19-Month High in March 2024

Foreign exchange inflows through the Roshan Digital Accounts (RDAs) arrived at $182 million in March 2024, compared to $141 million in the previous month.

The RDA inflows registered in March are the highest since August 2022 i.e. at a 19-month high. Overall RDA funds received to date increased by 2.4 percent to $7.660 billion by the end of March 2024, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). Till the end of March, $1.576 billion have been repatriated with $4.802 billion utilized locally. The net repatriable liability was at $1.28 billion.

In March, funds of $17 million were repatriated. The funds utilized locally stood at $135 million. Meanwhile, the net repatriable liability in February 2024 was $31 million.

As per data, 679,792 RDAs have been opened since they were launched, representing a 1.65 percent increase on a month-on-month basis.

In March 2024, total net investments made through RDA stood at $840 million. NPC Investments (Conventional) stood at $312 million, while NPC Investments (Islamic) were recorded at $528 million. Roshan Equity Investments came in at $31 million. The Balances in Accounts were recorded at $381 million with Other Liabilities coming in at $31 million.