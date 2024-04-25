Roshan Digital Account Inflows Hit 19-Month High in March 2024

By ProPK Staff | Published Apr 25, 2024 | 3:48 pm

Foreign exchange inflows through the Roshan Digital Accounts (RDAs) arrived at $182 million in March 2024, compared to $141 million in the previous month.

The RDA inflows registered in March are the highest since August 2022 i.e. at a 19-month high. Overall RDA funds received to date increased by 2.4 percent to $7.660 billion by the end of March 2024, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). Till the end of March, $1.576 billion have been repatriated with $4.802 billion utilized locally. The net repatriable liability was at $1.28 billion.

In March, funds of $17 million were repatriated. The funds utilized locally stood at $135 million. Meanwhile, the net repatriable liability in February 2024 was $31 million.

As per data, 679,792 RDAs have been opened since they were launched, representing a 1.65 percent increase on a month-on-month basis.

In March 2024, total net investments made through RDA stood at $840 million. NPC Investments (Conventional) stood at $312 million, while NPC Investments (Islamic) were recorded at $528 million. Roshan Equity Investments came in at $31 million. The Balances in Accounts were recorded at $381 million with Other Liabilities coming in at $31 million.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Spotify Launches ‘Your K-Pop Persona’ to Celebrate the K-Pop Fandom
Read more in lens

perspective

A Love Letter to Pakistan: A Foreign CEO Reflects on 5 Years
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>