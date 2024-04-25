Virender Sehwag’s ‘Entitled’ Comment on Why Indian Players Don’t Play in T20 Leagues Sparks Massive Debate

Former Indian cricketer, Virender Sehwag caused a massive outrage on social media when he gave the reasoning behind the Indian players not partaking in franchise leagues around the world.

In a podcast known as, ‘Cricbuzz Cafe’ former Australian wicketkeeper-batter, Adam Gilchrist asked Sehwag whether the Indian cricketers will ever come out of the Indian Premier League and play in other T20 leagues.

Sehwag, known for his crass humour and quick wit, replied, “No! Why? We are rich people. We don’t go to poor countries.”

The cricketer is often known for making controversial comments during interviews and discussions related to cricket.

His remark might have been made in jest during a conversation with Adam Gilchrist. Sehwag and Gilchrist have a friendly rapport, having played against each other in numerous high-profile matches.

The notion that Indian cricketers wouldn’t play in poorer countries is mainly due to the lucrative amount of money the players earn in the IPL which showcases the league’s financial pull which is the best in the world.

This year, in the IPL auction, Australia’s Mitchell Starc became the most expensive player in the history of the tournament as he was picked in the auction by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping 24 Crore Indian Rupees.