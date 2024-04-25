WASA to Finally Test Water Quality Across Rawalpindi

As per the directives of the Rawalpindi Development Authority Director General Kinza Murtaza, the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi has initiated an extensive campaign to test the quality of water across all its sources and among end users.

During a meeting, it was disclosed that a dedicated water quality analysis laboratory has been established at Rawal Lake Filtration Plant.

This facility will conduct regular monitoring and analysis of water quality from various sources, including the Rawal Lake Filtration Plant, overhead reservoirs of Khanpur Dam, mini filtration plants, and tube wells within WASA’s jurisdiction. The objective is to ensure the quality of water reaching consumers through the distribution system.​

WASA Lab is presently examining three categories of water quality parameters: physical, chemical, and bacteriological attributes. Physical parameters such as appearance, temperature, pH, turbidity, conductance, dissolved oxygen, and total dissolved solids (TDS) are carefully examined.

Chemical parameters include alkalinity, hardness, sulfate, calcium, magnesium, chlorides, residual chlorine, sulfite, nitrite, ammonia, iron, and arsenic of water. Bacteriological parameters include total coliform count and fecal coliform count.

The Assistant Director (Water Quality) or Junior Research Officer (JRO) is in charge of collecting, analyzing, and submitting water quality testing reports based on World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines for safe drinking water.

WASA has prepared and implemented a plan to regularly check the water quality of both surface and groundwater sources in Rawalpindi City. They’ve divided the city into six zones: West-I, East-I, West-II, East-II, PP-12, and PP-13.

Every week, the Assistant Director (Water Quality) along with laboratory staff inspects and collects samples from 40 tube wells and 10 mini filtration plants. Furthermore, a comprehensive water testing monitoring plan covering the entire jurisdiction of WASA will be finalized within three months.

As part of the Government of Punjab’s cleanliness initiative, 127 mini-filtration plants have undergone rehabilitation. RDA Director General Kinza Murtaza highlighted the critical importance of ensuring high water quality for the residents of Rawalpindi.