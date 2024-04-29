Customs Seizes Banned Boostin Injection Worth Over Rs. 20 Million At Islamabad Airport

The Customs staff have seized Boostin Injection worth over Rs. 20 million at Islamabad airport.

Sources told PropPakistani that the customs authorities at the Islamabad airport foiled the attempt to smuggle 9500 Boston vaccines worth more than 20 million rupees.

The passenger namely Mubeen Akram landed at Islamabad airport on Qatar Airways flight no Qr.614 and he tried to clear the banned Boostin Injection but failed.

It should be noted that the federal government has banned the use of Boostin Injection. It is used to increase the milk production from cattle in Pakistan.

Sources said that the passenger who tried to smuggle the injection managed to escape from the airport.

The scribe approached Collector Customs Islamabad Airport Naveed Elahi regarding the seizure of 9500 Boostin injections but did not receive a reply till the finalization of the story.