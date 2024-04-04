Benazir Nashonuma Program Launched to Fight Child Malnutrition

In an effort to address the pressing issue of child malnutrition, Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab, Khawaja Imran Nazeer, announced the launch of the Benazir Nashonuma Programme in the province, aiming to combat child malnutrition and promote their overall well-being. He made this announcement while presiding over the inauguration ceremony of the program at a local hotel.

During the event, the health minister officially opened the Nashonuma Centre. Among the attendees were Dr. Ilyas Gondal, Director-General of Health Services, Dr. Khalil, Programme Director of IRMNCH, Dr. Amara Khan from the World Food Programme, Ms. Sabahat from UNICEF Punjab, representatives from the World Food Programme and WHO, along with numerous social media mobilizers.

It was explained during the briefing that these centers will be set up in government hospitals across 26 districts of Punjab, where children will receive micro-nutrition supplements free of charge. The minister emphasized the significance of societal behavior change in positively impacting children’s health and emphasized the importance of parental awareness regarding children’s health and nutrition. Imran Nazeer stressed the need to focus on providing adequate nutrition and training to children to ensure a healthy nation.

He highlighted the importance of preventive programs for safeguarding children’s health and criticized the previous government for corrupt practices that compromised the healthcare system. Kh Imran Nazeer also called upon the National Nutrition Task Force, stakeholders, and the media to develop recommendations for promoting children’s healthy lifestyles, which will be integrated into school curriculums.

Additionally, Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique inaugurated the Fistula Centre and ROP Telemedicine at Government Shahdara Teaching Hospital. During the event, he assured that the government would prioritize fulfilling all needs, including human resources, at Shahdara Teaching Hospital to ensure seamless patient care.

He emphasized the hospital’s transformation into a tertiary care facility and its modernization with advanced medical equipment. Minister Salman Rafique denounced the politicization of patient services and reiterated the government’s commitment to completing ongoing hospital renovation projects promptly. He also announced plans to establish the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research in Lahore and the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology in Sargodha.