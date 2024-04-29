Karakoram Highway Closed Due to Landslides From Heavy Rainfall

Recent heavy rains have triggered severe landslides, leading to the closure of the Kohistan-Gilgit section of the Karakoram Highway. The Doga bridge near Barsin is particularly affected, with debris blocking the road since Sunday. This closure has severed land connectivity between Gilgit and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, impacting travel and trade in the region.

The landslides, particularly concentrated around the Doga bridge near Barsin, have left debris strewn across the roadway, rendering it impassable for vehicles. Efforts to reopen the highway have been impeded by the massive amounts of mountain debris obstructing the route. Despite the dispatch of heavy machinery to the site, clearance operations have been delayed due to adverse weather conditions, including ongoing rainfall and the risk of further landslides.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Authority, responsible for overseeing travel and tourism in the region, has assured prompt action once weather conditions improve and it is safe to do so. In the meantime, authorities have issued alerts to tourists, advising against travel on the affected route and urging them to exercise caution and plan alternative routes where possible.

Hundreds of travelers find themselves stranded in various areas of Kohistan and Diamer, awaiting relief and the resumption of normal transportation services. Rehabilitation work on the Karakoram Highway, which has been ongoing, has faced setbacks due to the adverse weather conditions and the challenges posed by the recent landslides.

The National Highway Authority (NHA) has also issued warnings regarding the risks of landslides at several points along the Karakoram Highway. Despite ongoing clearing operations, progress has been slow due to the persistent unfavorable weather conditions. The NHA, in collaboration with the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and local administrations, is working tirelessly to clear the roads and restore access as soon as possible.

In response to the closure, the KP Tourism Authority has issued notifications advising tourists to exercise caution and plan alternative routes for travel. Continuous monitoring of the situation will ensure timely updates on clearance operations and the resumption of normal traffic flow along the Karakoram Highway.