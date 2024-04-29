Kashmiri Students Encouraged to Go For Scholarships in Germany

A German academic visitor encouraged Kashmiri students to explore the excellent academic opportunities available in Germany through scholarships, especially those provided by the Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst (DAAD).

During an interactive session at the University of Poonch (UoP) Rawalakot, Professor Peter Joseph Boeck, a distinguished expert in economics and business education, discussed the streamlined process of direct admissions, which he highlighted as beneficial for international students aiming to study in Germany. This simplified pathway, he explained, opens doors for students from Azad Kashmir and beyond to pursue higher education in Germany.

Both students and faculty expressed appreciation to Professor Boeck for his valuable insights and guidance. Dr. Mohammad Zakaria Zakir, the Vice-Chancellor of UoP, thanked Professor Boeck for his discourse on European culture and teaching methodologies, expressing gratitude for the enriching engagement.

Dr. Zakir also announced plans for future workshops aimed at promoting cultural understanding and fostering academic collaboration.

Highlighting UoP’s commitment, Dr. Zakir emphasized that the institution is not only shaping globally aware healthcare professionals but also cultivating a community that values diversity and embraces the richness of various cultures.