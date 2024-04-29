Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to Get no Charging and Battery Upgrades

Samsung has been keeping the same battery specs on its flagship phones for several years and sadly this trend is not going to change anytime soon. According to a new report from a tipster on X (formerly Twitter), Samsung is going to keep the usual 5,000 mAh battery along with 45W charging even on its flagship.

This report comes from tipster PandaFlash, who expressed his disappointment with Samsung’s lack of battery upgrades for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. He warned Samsung fans to keep their expectations low.

This could mean that Samsung is planning to skip stacked battery technology once again, which was originally meant to debut earlier this year with the Galaxy S24 Ultra. This new battery tech allows phones to squeeze in more battery capacity without using more space. It helps with thermal management and provides a longer battery lifespan.

But this technology increases component costs, which is why Samsung is skipping on this technology once again, as per the tipster’s report. Hence, it is possible that Samsung will showcase software improvements to help save battery life or boost the power efficiency of its other hardware parts.

Samsung is expected to go for a dual-chipset launch once again, with the Exynos 2500 meant for some models while some variants exclusively getting the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. This is a similar approach to what Samsung did with the Galaxy S24 family. However, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is expected to be more expensive than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 due to its new Oryon cores. This may end up increasing the price tags on Galaxy S25.