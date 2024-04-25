Samsung Pakistan Faces Local Shortage Amid Surging Demand

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 lineup is not only popular in the international market, but in Pakistan as well. Amid the booming demand, Samsung is now facing a shortage of its flagship phones in Pakistan, reports Bloomberg.

Samsung Galaxy S24 is assembled locally in Pakistan, much like many other Samsung phones. The new S series phones have been popular among the Pakistani population ever since its launch in January this year. Even though they are more expensive than other Samsung models, the need for Galaxy S24 Ultra and other S24 devices highlights the purchasing ability of wealthier Pakistani buyers.

Pakistan has a total of 192 million mobile phone users, and even though they are divided between multiple phone brands, Samsung still has the market share lead in the country.

Samsung is now working to meet the growing demand of its Pakistani customers, said the company in an emailed statement.

Samsung Electronics is working hard to meet the demand of our customers, and we anticipate sales will resume shortly.

In 2017, the government’s financial incentives caused a change in Pakistan’s smartphone industry. It shifted from mainly importing phones made overseas to mostly assembling them domestically.

According to data from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), mobile companies produced roughly 21 million units in Pakistan last year. Leading the production were local and Chinese brands like VGOTEL, Infinix, and Itel. Meanwhile, about 1.7 million units were imported.

Muzzaffar Hayat Piracha, CEO of Air Link Communication, predicts that the country’s mobile phone assembly will increase by 30% to 40% this year. Air Link Communication Ltd. is among the largest mobile phone distributors in the country and also assembles phones for brands like Xiaomi.