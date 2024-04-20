Samsung Exynos 2500 Could Beat Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in Battery Saving

Samsung has recently made significant strides in addressing the power efficiency and performance issues that plagued its earlier Exynos platforms. A burgeoning rumor suggests that by 2025, Samsung could potentially surpass Qualcomm’s premier chipset with its forthcoming Exynos 2500.

According to a post by PandaFlashPro on X (previously known as Twitter), the Exynos 2500 is expected to outperform Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in terms of power efficiency and raw performance.

While this year’s Exynos 2400 has matched the performance of Snapdragon’s 8 Gen 3, Samsung appears poised for further enhancements. Notably, the Exynos 2500 is set to be manufactured using 3 nm process technology, compared to the 4 nm process for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, potentially giving Samsung a technological advantage.

Further reports indicate that Samsung may be developing two versions of its flagship chipset: the Exynos 2500-A, featuring an octa-core CPU for smartphones, and the Exynos 2500-B, equipped with a 10-core CPU intended for tablets and Galaxy Book laptops.

There are also whispers that Samsung might integrate Google’s Tensor Processing Unit in place of its own Neural Processing Unit, although these details remain speculative at this stage.

It will still be a while before the Exynos 2500 releases as it is expected to debut alongside the Galaxy S25 series next year in January. There have been conflicting reports regarding Samsung’s use of chipsets in different regions. Some claim that it will be an Exynos exclusive release in every region, while newer reports are now saying that there will be Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 variants as always.

If there is indeed an 8 Gen 4 variant, it will likely be an “8 Gen 4 for Galaxy” version, which is overclocked specifically for Samsung’s devices.