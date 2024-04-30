Huawei Digital Week Brings MWC 2024 to Pakistan

Huawei Pakistan hosted a Digital Week in Islamabad, showcasing the cutting-edge technologies and solutions unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, which is known as one of the biggest tech expos in the world.

The event showcased technology that envisions a fully connected world including physical infrastructure for greener, sustainable, and scalable tech, and digitalization through Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud, and 5 & 5.5G.

Huawei’s vision is to bring digital connectivity to every person, home, and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. With a global workforce of more than 207,000 in 170+ countries and regions, Huawei has dedicated 55% of its personnel to research and development. The focus on R&D has resulted in more than 140,000 active patents worldwide.

Key organizations from telecom, financial, government, and commercial sectors, attended the Digital Week and took the opportunity to have discussions on Cloud adoption, 5G transformation, and AI proliferation.

Having showcased the extensive portfolio of 5.5G, F5.5G, and Net5.5G products and solutions for multiple scenarios at MWC Barcelona 2024, the visitors experienced how this diverse offering empowers operators to build ubiquitous, efficient, and collaborative networks.

Yu Shaoning, Vice CEO of Government and Public Affairs at Huawei said:

In Pakistan, our objective is to support the Government in building a robust ICT talent ecosystem and accelerate the digitalization progress. We work closely with our partners to create solutions that optimize the outcomes for them.

The attention to green solutions and low-carbon and carbon-neutral alternatives of physical infrastructure drew the attention of many stakeholders as Pakistan is deeply affected by climate change.

According to Huawei, Green antennas will help build efficient 5.5G networks especially as there are no limits to deployment with optical and electromagnetic transparency, which reduce the site acquisition time and increase capability. Moreover, there is improved coverage and energy saving.

New solar power solutions optimized to limit the effect of shadows due to congestion are being developed as well.

With customer-centricity as the core value proposition, Huawei aims to deliver cutting-edge and innovative, highly reliable, low-latency, and secure cloud services. Huawei Cloud will be used for delivering innovative, resilient, and trustworthy cloud services and industry solutions across different sectors.

Held at the Huawei Smart Office, with automation and green technologies, the Digital Week gave visitors a sense of the workplaces of the future. As investments are made in solutions that reduce latency and waste, space and services will be optimized.

The displays and presentations set up for the visitors provided a clear directional overview of the progression of technologies and the rapid acceleration in development in recent years. The presentations looked at the Gigabit Experience Network, Green Sites, the Connectivity Network, and the Digital Experience.