Agritech Limited Resumes Urea Production

Agritech Limited (PSX: AGL) has resumed urea production at its plant after conclusion of the scheduled maintenance activity (ATA), the chemical company informed the main bourse on Monday.

The scheduled Annual Turnaround (ATA) activity of AGL was completed after it was initiated on April 16, 2024, for the purpose of ensuring long-term sustainable and safe plant operation.

The principal business of the Company is the production and sale of Urea and Granulated Single Super Phosphate fertilizer.

At the time of filing, AGL’s scrip at the bourse was Rs. 25.34, up 7.51 percent or Rs. 1.77 with a turnover of 6.1 million shares on Monday.