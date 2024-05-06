NCERT Issues Cyber Security Advisory Against PAN-OS Firewall Vulnerability

In a proactive move to safeguard digital infrastructure across the nation, the National Computer Emergency Response Team (NCERT) has issued a comprehensive advisory addressing a critical vulnerability impacting Palo Alto Networks’ PAN-OS firewall.

The vulnerability, officially designated as CVE-2024-3400, has been flagged as a matter of utmost urgency due to its potential to allow unauthenticated attackers to execute arbitrary code with root privileges on affected firewalls. This revelation underscores the importance of staying vigilant against emerging cyber threats.

ALSO READ SECP Issues Position Paper on Shariah-Compliant Brokerage Services

Amidst the alert, swift action and coordinated efforts can effectively neutralize the risk posed by CVE-2024-3400. Palo Alto Networks, in tandem with NCERT’s guidance, has diligently developed and rolled out security updates aimed at patching the vulnerability. Users are encouraged to promptly apply these updates to fortify their systems against potential exploitation.

For those awaiting the updates, interim measures have been outlined to mitigate risks. By activating ‘Threat ID 95187’ and configuring vulnerability protection on ‘GlobalProtect Interfaces,’ users can erect formidable barriers against potential attacks. Furthermore, disabling device telemetry until patches are applied serves as an additional layer of defense.

Regular reviews and updates to security configurations, coupled with vigilant monitoring of network activity, are pivotal in preempting security breaches.