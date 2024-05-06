Pakistan Witnessed Wettest April in Six Decades

According to the National Weather Center, Pakistan has encountered its wettest April on record, with rainfall exceeding double the typical amount for the month. This extreme weather led to casualties, property damage, and agricultural losses across the country. Experts attribute the heavier rainfall to the effects of climate change.

A report released by Pakistan’s National Weather Center reveals a 164-percent surge in rainfall compared to the average April precipitation. The regions most affected by the intense downpours were the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the southwestern Balochistan provinces.

The devastating consequences of the summer floods in 2022 are still vivid, with at least 1,700 fatalities, millions of homes destroyed, extensive farmland losses, and significant economic setbacks amounting to billions of dollars within months.

During the peak of the floods, approximately a third of the country was submerged. Pakistani leaders and numerous scientists globally attributed the unusually early and heavy monsoon rains to climate change.