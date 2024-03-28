Vivo V40 SE 5G Launched With 50MP Camera and 44W Charging

Vivo’s latest budget phone offering has arrived in the form of V40 SE 5G, starting with the European market and set to release in other markets soon. Pricing and availability details should be revealed soon.

Design and Display

The screen is a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel with 1080 x 2400 resolution and a peak brightness of 1800 nits. Since this is an AMOLED panel, the phone can place its optical fingerprint sensor underneath the screen. There is a single-centered punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

Internals and Software

Positioned in the lower-midrange category, the Vivo V40 SE 5G runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset. Complementing this chipset is 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 1 TB via microSD cards.

The software side is covered by Android 14 with Funtouch OS 14 on top.

Cameras

The main camera setup is comprised of a 50MP f/1.8 main shooter alongside an 8MP ultrawide camera for a bigger FOV, and a 2MP macro shooter for close-up shots. There is no word on video recording capabilities as of yet.

The selfie camera housed inside the punch-hole cutout is a 16 MP f/2.0 snapper.

Battery and Pricing

Even though there is no charger in the box, the Vivo V40 SE 5G still supports 44W of rapid wired charging on top of its 5,000 mAh battery for quick top-ups.

As mentioned earlier, pricing details are yet to be revealed, but it should not be long anymore.

Vivo V40 SE 5G Specifications