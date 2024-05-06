Weather Department Issues Prediction About Monsoon Rains This Year

Meteorologists are anticipating a strong monsoon season this year.

Soaring temperatures are expected to commence in the plains next week, with storms and showers predicted in Punjab from the third week of May.

Nevertheless, the majority of cities nationwide are anticipated to experience dry conditions, while central and southern regions are likely to endure high temperatures. The meteorological department predicts rainfall in certain areas of Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir.

In Karachi, hot and dry weather is forecasted for the next 24 hours, with maximum temperatures ranging between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department also forecasts winds in Karachi to peak at 40 to 45 kilometers per hour within the next few hours.