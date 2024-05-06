Weather Department Issues Prediction About Monsoon Rains This Year

By Rija Sohaib | Published May 6, 2024 | 2:21 pm

Meteorologists are anticipating a strong monsoon season this year.

Soaring temperatures are expected to commence in the plains next week, with storms and showers predicted in Punjab from the third week of May.

Nevertheless, the majority of cities nationwide are anticipated to experience dry conditions, while central and southern regions are likely to endure high temperatures. The meteorological department predicts rainfall in certain areas of Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir.

ALSO READ

In Karachi, hot and dry weather is forecasted for the next 24 hours, with maximum temperatures ranging between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department also forecasts winds in Karachi to peak at 40 to 45 kilometers per hour within the next few hours.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Rija Sohaib

lens

Spotify Launches ‘Your K-Pop Persona’ to Celebrate the K-Pop Fandom
Read more in lens

perspective

A Love Letter to Pakistan: A Foreign CEO Reflects on 5 Years
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>