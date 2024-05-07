Indian Cricket’s Vice President Reveals India Will Only Travel to Pakistan After Govt. Approval

BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla has hinted that India may consider sending its team to Pakistan for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, provided the Indian government grants approval. This potential move would mark the first visit of an Indian cricket team to Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup.

Shukla’s comments come amid discussions surrounding the resumption of cricketing relations between the two neighboring countries. The Champions Trophy, set to return after an eight-year hiatus since its last edition in 2017, represents a pivotal opportunity for bilateral sports diplomacy between the two nations.

Speaking on this matter, VP Shukla emphasized that the decision ultimately rests with the Indian government, highlighting the political considerations that often impact such decisions related to sporting diplomacy.

“In the case of the Champion Trophy, we will do whatever the Government of India will tell us to do. We send our team only when the Government of India gives us permission. So, we will go according to the decision of the Indian government” said the BCCI Vice President.

Historically, strained relations between India and Pakistan have influenced cricketing engagements, with security concerns and political tensions serving as significant factors.

The potential participation of India in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy on Pakistani soil would not only elevate the profile of the tournament but also foster hopes for improved sporting relations between the two cricketing powerhouses.

It is important to note that formal discussions and approvals from respective cricket boards, as well as governments, will be required to actualize this proposal.

Pakistan will make sure that all the group stage matches of India are held in Lahore to minimize any security lapses as limiting the team’s travelling can act as an adequate security measure.

Eight teams are expected to play in the tournament over a span of two weeks as Pakistan plans to host the ICC Champions Trophy in February-March next year on three venues, Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi.