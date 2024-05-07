Govt Enforces Tax Laws (Amendment) Act

By ProPK Staff | Published May 7, 2024 | 5:44 pm

The government has enforced Tax Laws (Amendment) Act, 2024 from May 6, 2024 to liquidate appeals before Commissioner Inland Revenue (Appeals) and Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue (ATIR).

The Act has amended Income Tax Ordinance 2001, Sales Tax Act 1990 and Federal Excise Act 2005. Under the amended Sales Tax Act, an appeal to the Commissioner (Appeals) shall lie where the value of assessment of tax or, as the case may be, refund of tax does not exceed Rs. 10 million.

An appeal to the Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue shall lie where the value of assessment of tax or, as the case may be, refund of tax exceeds Rs. 10 million.

Through an amendment in the Income Tax Ordinance 2001, the pecuniary jurisdiction in appeals revealed that an income tax appeal to the Commissioner (Appeals) shall lie where the value of assessment of tax or, as the case may be, refund of tax does not exceed Rs 20 million. An income tax appeal to the Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue shall lie where the value of assessment of tax or, as the case may be, refund of tax exceeds Rs. 20 million.

The pecuniary jurisdiction of federal excise appeals revealed that an appeal to the Commissioner (Appeals) shall lie where the value of assessment of tax or, as the case may be, refund of tax does not exceed Rs. 5 million.

An appeal to the Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue shall lie where the value of assessment of tax or, as the case may be, refund of tax exceeds Rs. 5 million, the Act added.

ProPK Staff

