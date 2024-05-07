Pakistan Seeks $8 Billion Funding From World Bank in Next 4 Years

Pakistan has commenced discussions with the World Bank (WB) for a $8 billion Country Partnership Strategy (CPS) policy framework spread over four years.

The CPS, expected to span from FY 2025 to FY 2029, is still under discussion regarding its specific framework and duration, reported TheNews.

Negotiations for a new CPS covering the next four to five years are underway and may be completed in the next few months. The framework will prioritize major areas of development over the next five years.

This comes as Pakistan seeks to maximize disbursements over the next few years to align with its funding needs under the upcoming IMF loan program. After securing an agreement with the Washington-based lender potentially worth $6-8 billion, the World Bank’s CPS could come in handy.

In addition to the Country Partnership Strategy framework, Pakistan is pursuing a $2 billion portfolio with the World Bank, including a $1 billion loan for the Dasu Hydropower Project in the next fiscal year’s budget.

Overall, the federal government eyes the World Bank Group’s support in various sectors including energy, exports, microfinance, climate resilience, and social protection.