Redmi Buds 5 Get Cheaper Model With Nearly the Same Specs

Just a few months after the affordable Redmi Buds 5 made their debut, the company has now announced an even cheaper model dubbed the Redmi 5A in India. It was launched as part of Xiaomi’s Smarter Living 2024 event which also showcased a new tablet, TWS earphones, a vacuum cleaner, and a garment steamer.

In terms of design, the in-ear shape with a stem and silicon stem is no different, but the changing case is now a half circle compared to the square-ish Redmi Buds 5 case. The blue color variant appears to be missing as there are only black and white options.

The Buds 5A has the same 12mm dynamic drivers as the Redmi Buds 5, but the active noise cancellation has been toned down to 25 dB, compared to 46 dB. There is environmental noise cancellation similar to the Redmi Buds 5 for clear calls as well as a transparency mode to stay aware of your surroundings. IP54 water and dust resistance rating is still intact with the charging case and the earbuds themselves are IPX4 rated.

Google Fast Pair makes sure the earbuds connect instantly to a nearby device once the case is opened. This is done through Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. There is a 440 mAh battery onboard which allows for 30 hours of total use, 10 hours below Redmi Buds 5.

Redmi Buds 5A have a starting price of Rs 1,499 in India, which converts to PKR 5,011, though it remains unclear when the earbuds will launch in Pakistan. Since the Redmi Buds 5 are readily available in Pakistan, we expect the same from Redmi Buds 5A, especially given the popularity of affordable devices here.