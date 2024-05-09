Classic Nokia 3210 Returns With a New Look After 25 Years

HMD may be rebranding its smartphones, but the Nokia name is still very much alive when it comes to feature phones.

The Nokia 3210 has been revamped for the modern era, sporting a fresh design inspired by the recently launched Nokia 6310 (2024), despite sharing its name with the classic 1999 model.

The updated Nokia 3210 (2024) boasts a 2.4-inch TFT LCD with QVGA resolution and features a 2MP rear camera equipped with an LED flash. It operates on the S30+ system, includes Cloud Apps support, and is powered by a Unisoc T107 chipset. The phone comes with 64 MB of RAM and 128 MB of storage, which can be expanded up to 32 GB via a microSD card slot.

The latest Nokia 3210 model includes Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, FM radio, and the much-loved Snake game. Additionally, it is equipped with a removable 1,450 mAh battery that charges using a USB-C connection.

Available in Grunge black, Y2K gold, and Subba blue, the Nokia 3210 (2024) is priced at €80.

It is unclear if this phone will come to Pakistan, but since feature phones are still commonly used here, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a local launch, especially since the brand has a solid presence in Pakistan.

Nokia 3210 (2024) Specifications