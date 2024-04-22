Realme 12 Lite Reaches Global Market as Rebranded Realme C67 4G

The Realme 12 series has just received its latest member, the Realme 12 Lite. Interestingly, this new device is essentially a rebranded version of the Realme C67 4G, which made its debut last year boasting a 90Hz LCD, Snapdragon 685 chipset, and a 108MP primary camera.
Note that the Realme C67 4G is already available in Pakistan for around Rs. 52,999, but the Realme 12 Lite is marketing where the C67 4G is not present, such as Turkey. This means that the Realme 12 Lite should not be expected to launch in Pakistan.
Available in Sunny Oasis and Black color variants, the Realme 12 Lite shares the same specs as the C67 4G and comes pre-installed with Android 14. Noteworthy features include a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging capability and IP54 dust and water resistance.
Pricing for the Realme 12 Lite starts at $337 for the 6/128GB configuration and escalates to $460 for the 8/256 GB variant.
Realme 12 Lite Specificatoins
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
- CPU: Octa-core (4×2.8 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×1.9 GHz Cortex-A53)
- GPU: Adreno 685
- OS: Android 14, Realme UI 4.0
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
- Display:
- 6.72″ IPS LCD with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 90Hz
- Memory:
- RAM: 6 GB, 8 GB
- Internal: 128 GB, 256 GB
- Card slot: yes
- Camera:
- Rear (Dual): 108 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
- Front: 8 MP, f/2.1, (wide)
- Colors: Sunny Oasis, Black Rock
- Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted
- Battery: 5,000 mAh, 33W fast charging
- Price: $337