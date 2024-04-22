Realme 12 Lite Reaches Global Market as Rebranded Realme C67 4G

The Realme 12 series has just received its latest member, the Realme 12 Lite. Interestingly, this new device is essentially a rebranded version of the Realme C67 4G, which made its debut last year boasting a 90Hz LCD, Snapdragon 685 chipset, and a 108MP primary camera.

Note that the Realme C67 4G is already available in Pakistan for around Rs. 52,999, but the Realme 12 Lite is marketing where the C67 4G is not present, such as Turkey. This means that the Realme 12 Lite should not be expected to launch in Pakistan.

ALSO READ Realme Narzo 70x 5G is Launching Under $145 Soon with 120Hz Screen

Available in Sunny Oasis and Black color variants, the Realme 12 Lite shares the same specs as the C67 4G and comes pre-installed with Android 14. Noteworthy features include a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging capability and IP54 dust and water resistance.

ALSO READ MediaTek’s Latest Dimensity Chip to Bring Faster CPU to Budget Phones

Pricing for the Realme 12 Lite starts at $337 for the 6/128GB configuration and escalates to $460 for the 8/256 GB variant.

ALSO READ Realme’s New P Series Becomes Official With P1 and P1 Pro

Realme 12 Lite Specificatoins