Realme Narzo 70 and 70x Launched Starting at $145

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Apr 24, 2024 | 6:48 pm

Last week, Realme unveiled a brand new phone lineup with the P1 and P1 Pro smartphones and now the Chinese phone maker has unveiled two new handsets under the budget Narzo family. This includes the Narzo 70 and 70x, both of which already have pre-existing siblings such as the Narzo 70 Pro.

Realme Narzo 70

Realme Narzo 70, as the name says, is the vanilla model in the series featuring a Dimensity 7050 chip with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage, which is likely expandable, but Realme has not mentioned it. Running on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 straight out of the box, Realme ensures users two years’ worth of Android OS upgrades and three years of security updates.

Realme Narzo 70 and Narzo 70x unveiled with 120Hz screen and 50MP camera

The screen is a 120Hz AMOLED panel sized at 6.67″ diagonally with 1080p resolution and 1200 nits of peak brightness. There is also Rainwater Smart Touch tech to keep the screen usable when it’s wet. An optical fingerprint sensor resides underneath the screen.

The camera setup includes a 16MP selfie shooter on the front and a circular module on the back that holds a 50MP primary shooter alongside only a single 2MP depth unit. The battery is a 5,000 mAh unit with 45W wired charging support, which allows the phone to charge up 50% in just 27 minutes.

Realme Narzo 70 has a starting price of $190 and is available in Ice Blue and Olive Green colors.

Realme Narzo 70x

The Realme Narzo 70x is a rebranded Realme 12x but with a few changes from its Indian counterpart. These changes include a slightly different design, new colors, and more memory configurations.

Realme Narzo 70 and Narzo 70x unveiled with 120Hz screen and 50MP camera

Specs-wise, it has a 6.72-inch IPS LCD with 120Hz resolution and 1080p resolution and is powered by the Dimensity 6100+ SoC. There are three cameras in total, two on the back (50MP + 2MP) and one on the front for selfies (8MP). Battery capacity and fast charging speeds are the same as the vanilla Realme Narzo at 5,000 mAh with 44W wired charging.

Realme Narz0 70x offers Ice Blue and Forest Green color options at a starting price of $145.

Specifications

Realme Narzo 70 Realme Narzo 70x
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7050 MediaTek Dimensity 6100+
CPU Octa-core (2×2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G57 MC2
OS Android 14, Realme UI 5 Android 14, Realme UI 5
Supported Networks 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
Display 6.67″ AMOLED, 1080 x 2400 pixels, 120Hz, 1200 nits peak brightness 6.72″ IPS LCD, 1080 x 2400 pixels, 120Hz, 950 nits peak brightness
RAM 6 GB, 8 GB 4 GB, 6 GB
Storage 128 GB 128 GB
Card Slot Unspecified Yes
Main Camera 50 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/2.76″, 0.64µm, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)		 50 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/2.76″, 0.64µm, PDAF
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
Front Camera 16 MP, f/2.5, 24mm (wide), 1/3.0″, 1.0µm 8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/4″, 1.12µm
Colors Olive Green, Sky Blue Ice Blue, Forest Green
Battery
 5,000 mAh, 45W fast charging 5,000 mAh, 45W fast charging
Price
 $190 $145

Aasil Ahmed



