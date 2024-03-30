Windows Photos App Gets Copilot Support and a Slew of New Features

Microsoft’s Copilot AI chatbot is gradually making its way to more and more Windows apps and services. After adding it to the File Explorer, Microsoft is now adding support for Copilot to the Photos app to introduce new generative AI features.

This development was spotted by Windows enthusiast @PhantomOfEarth on X who spotted the change in the latest version of the Photos app which goes by the version number 2024.11030.22001.0. This version includes a new toggle to enable Copilot AI in the plug-in settings of the app. However, not all Windows users may have access to the new features.

Since the feature is still in its early stages, there are only a limited number of tasks Copilot can do at the moment in Photos. Copilot enables users to create and browse slideshows more easily than before to relive memories. Users can also easily set any photo as a desktop background.

As basic as these features are, we can expect more to come soon with Copilot integration enabling generative AI in the app.

This is not the first time Microsoft has added AI to the Photos app either. During November 2023, the app allowed users to remove any unwanted background from an image with a few clicks. Microsoft also added enhanced slideshows, and a new timeline scrollbar based on the time range of your images allows for smoother navigation.

Similar to photo editing AI features in smartphones these days, the Photos app in Windows also lets you remove unwanted objects from an image, like Google’s Magic Eraser.

It is unclear when the Copilot features will become available to everyone.