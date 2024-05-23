Imad Wasim Reveals His Role in Pakistan Team

Pakistan’s all-rounder Imad Wasim opened up on his role in the national team that is preparing for the T20 World Cup in England against Jos Buttler’s formidable side.

The first T20I got washed out due to heavy rain and now the two sides will face off each other in the second T20I at Edgbaston on May 25.

Wasim revealed that he does not have a specific role assigned within the squad, highlighting the free role that the management has assigned him in the team.

Speaking to the media, Wasim shared his insights on his role and the team’s preparations. “If you talk about bowling, then I’m preparing with the new as well as the old ball because we have many bowlers who excel with the new ball so I may be needed in middle-overs so I can’t and won’t say that I will only bowl with the new ball because I returned to this team to do whatever I’m asked.”

This adaptability, he believes, is crucial for the team’s success, particularly in a daunting series against a formidable opponent like England.

Wasim noted that he has been practising with both the new and old ball. This adaptability as a bowler allows him to be versatile and deliver crucial overs at any match stage.

“About batting, except opening and top-three, play me at whatever position I will be comfortable. The most important thing is that whatever I perform, should benefit the team as I’ve no individual target for the World Cup. Whether it’s a big or small performance, it should lead Pakistan to victory.” the allrounder stated.

The allrounder emphasized that clarity in roles is crucial for any team to perform well at a mega-event such as the T20 World Cup in June.

Following their 4-match series against England, the Men in Green will start their World Cup campaign on June 6 at the Grand Prairie Stadium against the hosts USA.