Over 11,000 SIMS of Non-Filers Blocked By FBR So Far

By ProPK Staff | Published May 23, 2024 | 1:54 pm

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has so far blocked 11,252 SIMs of non-filers of income tax returns.

After the constitution of a Joint Working Group (JWG) of tax officials and telecom operators, the process of SIMS blockage has been streamlined in accordance with the law.

ALSO READ

According to the notification, pursuant to the recent meeting of the finance minister and representatives of the telecom operators of Pakistan on May 12, 2024, it has been decided to establish a Joint Working Group (JWG) to enforce the Income Tax General Order (ITGO) No 1 of 2024 and to streamline the process of blockage of SIMs of non-filers in accordance with the law.

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Rowdy Fan Throws Object at Mahira Khan in Viral Clip
Read more in lens

perspective

Banking Without Boundaries: Advancing Accessibility in Pakistan’s Financial Sector
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>