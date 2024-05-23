Over 11,000 SIMS of Non-Filers Blocked By FBR So Far

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has so far blocked 11,252 SIMs of non-filers of income tax returns.

After the constitution of a Joint Working Group (JWG) of tax officials and telecom operators, the process of SIMS blockage has been streamlined in accordance with the law.

According to the notification, pursuant to the recent meeting of the finance minister and representatives of the telecom operators of Pakistan on May 12, 2024, it has been decided to establish a Joint Working Group (JWG) to enforce the Income Tax General Order (ITGO) No 1 of 2024 and to streamline the process of blockage of SIMs of non-filers in accordance with the law.