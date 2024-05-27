Pre-Order Now: Discover the Ultimate Mobile Experience with the vivo V30e 5G

Seize the opportunity to own the vivo V30e 5G, now available for pre-order! This cutting-edge smartphone is designed to deliver an unparalleled user experience, making it the perfect choice for those who seek elegance, performance, and advanced imaging capabilities.

Unmatched Visual Experience: 120 Hz 3D Curved Screen

The vivo V30e 5G boasts a stunning 3D Curved Screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing a visual experience that’s both immersive and fluid. Whether you’re scrolling through social media, playing your favorite games, or watching high-definition videos, the smoothness and clarity offered by this screen will enhance your viewing experience like never before. The 3D curvature not only adds to the phone’s sleek aesthetic but also ensures a comfortable grip, making extended usage effortless.

Elevate Your Photography: Aura Light Portrait and Sony IMX882 Camera

Photography enthusiasts will be thrilled with the V30e 5G’s advanced camera setup. The rear camera features the highly acclaimed Aura Light Portrait, which ensures perfect lighting in low-light conditions or at night. The Smart Color Temperature Adjustment automatically optimizes brightness based on the surrounding environment, delivering consistently stunning portraits. Additionally, the new Color-Adaptive Border further personalizes your photos, making every shot unique.

At the heart of the V30e 5G’s imaging prowess is the Sony IMX882 Camera. This 50MP sensor, renowned for its superior light sensitivity, captures sharp and detailed portraits. With the 2x Professional Portrait Mode, you can achieve professional-grade shots effortlessly, turning every photo into a masterpiece.

Sophisticated Design and Color Options

The V30e 5G is not just a powerhouse of features but also a style statement. Available in two exquisite colors, Classy Brown and Sunny Green, this smartphone is a careful interpretation of color aesthetics. The “Time Messenger” camera module, inspired by high-end watches, adds a touch of sophistication. The rear lens arrangement, coupled with delicate sunburst elements on the outer ring, gives the phone a unique and stylish look that stands out in any crowd.

Long-Lasting Performance

Equipped with a 5000mAh battery and fast charging capabilities, the V30e 5G ensures you stay connected and entertained throughout the day. Its 8GB + 8GB Extended RAM technology and 256GB storage provide a seamless multitasking experience, making lag a thing of the past.

The vivo V30e 5G is now available for pre-order in Pakistan at an attractive price of PKR 89,999. Secure your pre-order at your nearest mobile market and be among the first to experience this marvel of technology. The official sale begins on May 28, 2024.

Don’t miss out on this incredible smartphone—pre-order your vivo V30e 5G today!