Seven Desks Set up Under SIFC to Attract Foreign Investment

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar Monday said that seven desks have been set up under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to attract investment from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, China, the European Union, the United States, and the Far East.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, the minister said the investors of friendly countries have expressed their satisfaction with the one-window facility being provided by the SIFC.

He highlighted that the UAE has announced to invest $10 billion in Pakistan and added that there is also progress regarding massive investment from Saudi Arabia. He expressed confidence that these investments will materialize soon.

The minister also announced that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit China soon to give impetus to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Tarar said the current account deficit and inflation have declined while IT exports are witnessing significant improvement. He said that the global financial institutions are also acknowledging Pakistan’s economic revival.