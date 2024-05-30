Punjab Government Reduces Restaurant Food Prices

By Arsalan Khattak | Published May 30, 2024 | 1:45 pm

The Punjab government has decided to reduce food prices in restaurants and eateries across the province. According to the sources, the prices of karaahi, daal, burgers, and other menu items will be slashed.

The sources added that the district administration will negotiate with the restaurant association to reduce the prices. Previously, the provincial government announced a reduction in the prices of bakery products and set a deadline for compliance by the owners.

Later, Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider stated that the maximum price of 750g bread has been fixed at Rs. 180 against the previous rate of Rs. 220 to Rs. 250.

The Deputy Commissioner added that the price of 400-gram bread has been reduced to Rs. 95 compared to the old prices of Rs120 to Rs140. According to the official, these new prices are effective immediately.

