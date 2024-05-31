PCB Provides Imad Wasim’s Latest Injury Update

Pakistan’s all-rounder Imad Wasim experienced discomfort in his right rib cage during a training session on Wednesday, just before the fourth T20I match against England.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) promptly sent him for a scan as a precautionary measure. Consequently, Imad was rested for the final match against England so that he could get match-ready for the T20 World Cup that will take place in the USA and the Caribbean in June.

PCB issued a press release on the player’s injury stating, “Keeping the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in mind, Imad will take ample rest and is expected to be fit before the start of Pakistan’s campaign.”

A medical panel of the PCB recommended the scan and is closely monitoring Imad’s condition to ensure his fitness for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Imad Wasim’s fitness is crucial for Pakistan, especially with the 2024 T20 World Cup on the horizon. Pakistan’s World Cup campaign is set to commence on June 6 against the USA in Dallas.

Imad, known for his versatile bowling and batting skills, is a key player for the team and the all-rounder’s presence in the squad significantly enhances Pakistan’s chances in the mega-event.

The decision to rest Imad signifies the importance of his role and the PCB’s commitment to player welfare. The medical team is optimistic about his recovery and is taking all necessary steps to ensure he is match-fit against the hosts USA in the first match of the T20 World Cup campaign.

Pakistan gears up for a challenging World Cup campaign where they will take on Ireland, India, Canada, and the co-hosts USA in Group next month.

